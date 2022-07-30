Tickets for Trump's Saudi-backed golf tournament were selling for $1 as crowds stayed away: WSJ

Donald Trump has long been fixated on crowd sizes, but his partnership with Saudi Arabia's LIV golf tournament has reportedly failed to bring in the crowds.
His administration got off to a bizarre start when Sean Spicer lied about his inauguration crowd sizes and Kellyanne Conway attempted to defend his "alternative facts." Five years later, he was still complaining about his crowd size coverage.
And Trump has repeatedly bragged about the crowd size at his Jan.6 "stop the steal" rally on the eclipse that was part of his unsuccessful coup attempt.
In June, it was reported that Trumpland acknowledges his rally crowds have gotten smaller.
"The delicate politics of this new tour took a marquee role at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for LIV’s third event. Mr. Trump has emerged as a rare politician in favor of the Saudi-backed venture, as many on Capitol Hill have raised concerns over it," The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
"The golf itself, meanwhile, wasn’t exactly supercharged—light crowds were spread across much of the vast grounds here on the first day of the tournament. Tickets for the Saturday session were available on stubhub.com for as little as $1," Rupert Murdoch's newspaper reported.
