Manhattan DA's office is 'ramping up' Trump investigation with 'very exciting' indictments coming soon: Michael Cohen

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon with host Alex Witt, former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said he expects to be called back by the Manhattan District Attorney's office shortly to provide more information about his former client.

According to Cohen -- who is suing Trump as well as former Attorney General Bill Barr -- criminal charges could be coming in the first part of ther new year now that former AG Cyrus Vance Jr. has been replaced by newly elected Alvin Bragg.

Asked whether he has been contacted over the holiday weekend, the former Trump fixer explained that he waiting for the call.

"What are your predictions for 2022 relative to the Trump probe?" the MSNBC host asked. "The fact that Cy Vance has now left office, do you think you'll be contacted by the new ManhattanDA?"

"Yeah, I absolutely do," Cohen responded. "I think we're going to start to see a lot of movement now. There's a lot of momentum going on both at the DA's office as well as the [New York State] attorney general."

"This case is not over simply because Cy Vance is now out of office," he continued. "To the contrary, I believe things are going to start ramping up. I think they'll start moving quickly. I do believe that 2022, especially the early part is going to see some indictments and some very exciting ones for those of us that want to see justice."

Watch below: