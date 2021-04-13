Trump draws ‘uproarious’ laughter by insulting Michelle Obama’s looks during Mar-A-Lago donor meetup
The Washington Post has obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump's weekend speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, and it shows many GOP donors broke out into laughter when Trump mocked former first lady Michelle Obama's appearance.

According to the Post, Trump used his speech as yet another opportunity to attack Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump took credit for helping elect in 2018.

Trump claimed that he helped Kemp win despite the fact that rival Stacey Abrams received help from heavy hitters such as Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas.

While mentioning the Obamas, Trump referred to the former first family as "Barack Hussein Obama and the very beautiful Michelle Obama," which the Post claims made the audience "laugh uproariously," as "Michelle Obama's appearance has often served as a punchline in some portions of the conservative Internet."

