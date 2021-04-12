Trump's 'bilious tantrum' at Mar-a-Lago shows his 'political potency is fading at a rapid rate': columnist
www.rawstory.com

Former President Donald Trump went off on an angry rant about Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other Republicans over the weekend, and The Week columnist Damon Linker argues that it shows Trump is looking more impotent than ever.

In his latest column, Linker writes that Trump's "political potency is fading at a remarkably rapid rate," as evidenced by the fact that he is still obsessed with relitigating the 2020 presidential election that he lost decisively to President Joe Biden.

The former president's decision to focus on personal grudges at his big Mar-a-Lago speech made him look like "a pathetic, weak, and comical figure," writes Linker, who describes Trump's lengthy off-script rant as a "bilious temper tantrum."

In fact, Linker believes that Trump's fixation on last year's election is so self-defeating that even some longtime Trump loyalists might feel deflated by it.

"Either Trump is the sorest loser in the history of American democracy -- the Big Baby his critics always claimed he was -- or else he really did win in a landslide and yet nonetheless allowed himself to be deposed and banished to South Florida while Joe Biden effortlessly took over the White House in a coup," he writes. "Either way, he looks very small indeed."

Read the whole column here.