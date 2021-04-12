Trump's 'bilious tantrum' at Mar-a-Lago shows his 'political potency is fading at a rapid rate': columnist

<p><br/></p>
<p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftednugent%2Fvideos%2F1105769779922760%2F&show_text=0&width=267" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="267"></iframe></div><p>As fact-checker <a href="https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/ted-nugent-lockdowns-covid-1-18/" target="_blank">Snopes responded</a>, "The respiratory disease COVID-19 was <a href="https://www.snopes.com/ap/2020/02/11/new-name-for-disease-caused-by-coronavirus-outbreak-covid-19/" target="_blank">named</a> in February 2020 for the coronavirus that causes it — SARS-CoV-2 — and the year in which the first disease case was reported — 2019. Following that logic, Nugent's proclamation of a "COVID one through 18" would suggest that there had been 18 years of coronavirus infection rates at a global scale, which is unfounded."</p><p>That didn't spare Nugent -- known for his <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2018/04/ted-nugent-whines-hes-victim-hate-speech-attack-parkland-teens-backfires/" target="_blank">outrageous</a> and sometimes <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2017/07/absolute-piece-of-sht-heres-how-long-it-took-ted-nugent-to-break-his-civility-pledge-with-attack-on-obama/" target="_blank">violent rhetoric</a> -- from being pilloried on Twitter as you can see below:</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34cc335f66b85a851cb7f2ba8369cca3" id="6d594"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381596949082611717"><div style="margin:1em 0">Yes- @TedNugent really is that stupid...
Rocker Ted Nugent poses a debunked question about the COVID-19 pandemic… https://t.co/vQFDIRlXnf</div> — PiSigmaAlphaMale🌲🌊🌳🌎🇺🇸 (@PiSigmaAlphaMale🌲🌊🌳🌎🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/ginsengity/statuses/1381596949082611717">1618233356.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="af1d592e5fecd93dba3df93ea90bc20b" id="66563"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381587020569579520"><div style="margin:1em 0">Today's best quote by a social conservative? Ted Nugent: "You know... because I’m addicted to truth, logic and com… https://t.co/XvKGEahsAO</div> — John H Daniel 3d (@John H Daniel 3d)<a href="https://twitter.com/jhdan333/statuses/1381587020569579520">1618230989.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a27d6cfa829f55aa1c0591a143ed6ef4" id="19aed"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381348417599905796"><div style="margin:1em 0">COVID-1 — and there was a COVID 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 — COVID one through 1… https://t.co/3i67w5wMUb</div> — Invictus272 (@Invictus272)<a href="https://twitter.com/MRCleve3/statuses/1381348417599905796">1618174101.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Ted Nugent: “I'm addicted to truth, logic and common sense—and my common-sense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID 1 through 18?" <br/><br/>Duh, because we're starting with Episode 19 and then we cash in with lots of prequels!<a href="https://t.co/b3WlIaPK7f">https://t.co/b3WlIaPK7f</a><br/>— Center for Inquiry (@center4inquiry) <a href="https://twitter.com/center4inquiry/status/1381613319832895492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p>
<p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6fa73499dfac93a6fd4782cbae48981" id="7203a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381567409501446146"><div style="margin:1em 0">Has been Rocker Ted Nugent proves he is still an idiot by asking about COVID-1 throught COVID-18?https://t.co/Zia1P1ohYb via @freep</div> — Mechadave (@Mechadave)<a href="https://twitter.com/Anumbr1/statuses/1381567409501446146">1618226313.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="361a9157b01839e467e67a5206a6b957" id="4cf92"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381332065682124805"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes He’s a complete dope</div> — MTK (@MTK)<a href="https://twitter.com/skinswarpath/statuses/1381332065682124805">1618170203.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="83b1143b0154523260246dd95b81af48" id="2f1e0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381376824958144513"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes Ya can't help idiots</div> — gregg havens (@gregg havens)<a href="https://twitter.com/dundeeyank/statuses/1381376824958144513">1618180874.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ebafa557ca4b2d182a36ee8108948be3" id="22a92"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381330207777374217"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes Oh my god - even though there are so many obviously batshit claims made, apparently in earnest, I thought t… https://t.co/y2efXCLorS</div> — (((John Davis))) (@(((John Davis))))<a href="https://twitter.com/RJohnDavis/statuses/1381330207777374217">1618169760.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="27cbb95aed6f184af3395fd0db9455e7" id="21c2c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381557384980664321"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes Attention seeker</div> — ChuckOlson5 (@ChuckOlson5)<a href="https://twitter.com/ChuckOlson5/statuses/1381557384980664321">1618223923.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d83d0312cf15690af0b0a13e1b708f64" id="666f1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381329453897326594"><div style="margin:1em 0">@realityhyp @snopes Not to mention going up on stage with a rifle and telling Obama to suck on it.</div> — 🍁Armored Fighting Vehicle Trebuchet🍁 (@🍁Armored Fighting Vehicle Trebuchet🍁)<a href="https://twitter.com/TankCatapult/statuses/1381329453897326594">1618169580.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfe4852e6fa58ecc87c4af48d3fff04c" id="d9925"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381357172928434184"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes Who'd've guessed that cat scratch fever eats all your brain cells?</div> — Roy the Second (@Roy the Second)<a href="https://twitter.com/TwoBrent/statuses/1381357172928434184">1618176189.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47cbc2472f7a27264b0b1769e2817139" id="3b252"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381367741660209152"><div style="margin:1em 0">@snopes I’m all for actors and singers and sport stars sharing their political views. But some of them really should think before speaking.</div> — Brian Holder (@Brian Holder)<a href="https://twitter.com/BrianHolderD/statuses/1381367741660209152">1618178708.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6df0b604ff4cca9112809c7b4e792317" id="27ec6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380725319238303747"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek The stupidity is paralyzing.</div> — Penny Baldwin-French (@Penny Baldwin-French)<a href="https://twitter.com/scoutkayaker/statuses/1380725319238303747">1618025543.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da5b765b62e895c8d6d9c170c25e74aa" id="c792d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380970034630176775"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek Wow. Can one get more stupid than this guy? Question: How does "Q" feel about this classuc pedophile?
Or,… https://t.co/IrEaj10L89</div> — StevePT (@StevePT)<a href="https://twitter.com/airdreson/statuses/1380970034630176775">1618083888.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6faa157ca495ed68ac96cf769fa24005" id="728c2"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380712311665623040"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek So f’in stupid.</div> — Dave Rowlen (@Dave Rowlen)<a href="https://twitter.com/DaveRowlen/statuses/1380712311665623040">1618022442.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="286f64fe25ece1015dab2ca5f737f0af" id="fa99b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380702844102176768"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek Has someone told him? 🤦🏻♀️</div> — 🌸𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔥𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤🌸 (@🌸𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱𝔥𝔩𝔦𝔫𝔤🌸)<a href="https://twitter.com/TwtJunkie/statuses/1380702844102176768">1618020184.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d98a8405cd46dc6bbe8fa6ba7dbee5c4" id="aaf43"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380703424602312704"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek Sometimes people really are as dumb as you think they are.</div> — Thicc Van Exel (@Thicc Van Exel)<a href="https://twitter.com/ndyHardman/statuses/1380703424602312704">1618020323.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bff858225270af727f37d70985de0e4" id="36cde"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380728423534968832"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek Theodore looking for attention again.</div> — Past Prime (@Past Prime)<a href="https://twitter.com/JBG_Past_Prime/statuses/1380728423534968832">1618026283.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9edf4f214eaa0a633a78aa02dcfd873a" id="57744"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380319150300532737"><div style="margin:1em 0">I would also like to know what happened to Maroon 1 through 4!
https://t.co/MzpNwZonUg</div> — Carlos Alberto Sanchez #mexicanphilosophy (@Carlos Alberto Sanchez #mexicanphilosophy)<a href="https://twitter.com/locoprof/statuses/1380319150300532737">1617928705.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="913bf895eb3ec510ea86945839a2ded8" id="caf41"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381554512876482561"><div style="margin:1em 0">Ted Nugent says he wants to know why there were no lockdowns ‘COVID 1 Thru 18’ but he's really wondering why he sud… https://t.co/P3oOQAu0Ev</div> — 🇺🇸LOL🇺🇸GOP🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸LOL🇺🇸GOP🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/LOLGOP/statuses/1381554512876482561">1618223238.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0fe96de25cbeaf90741e75c43bc54e39" id="79317"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380707686615023618"><div style="margin:1em 0">@Newsweek https://t.co/etZ6nMXb31</div> — Reza Archer (@Reza Archer)<a href="https://twitter.com/raz2409/statuses/1380707686615023618">1618021339.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a79ebc280c32a864e48e114e0c207a45" id="5c1b4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381612350780944389"><div style="margin:1em 0">🎶 I have an IQ of 55 🎶 ~ @TedNugent https://t.co/lBKigZpCSE</div> — Greg (@Greg)<a href="https://twitter.com/Bagrly/statuses/1381612350780944389">1618237028.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3a1ef07b58b75d0ea278fd299da8a956" id="c53d4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381610658073034762"><div style="margin:1em 0">In these trying and ever-changing times, it's good to know that Ted Nugent is still an unfathomably stupid jackass.</div> — Jim Eustice (@Jim Eustice)<a href="https://twitter.com/JimEustice/statuses/1381610658073034762">1618236624.0</a></blockquote></div>
