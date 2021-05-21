Trump has billed the Secret Service more than $40,000 this year to use a single room at Mar-a-Lago: report
President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President Donald Trump is still making money for his properties at the expense of American taxpayers.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has charged the United States Secret Service more than $40,000 this year to use a single room as a workspace in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Records obtained by the Post show that the Secret Service was billed $396.15 per day to use the room starting on January 20th this year, which was the day Trump left the White House and moved back to Florida.

"Trump's decision to charge the Secret Service rent appears unusual -- both for a sitting president and now for a former one," reports the Post. "Former presidents get Secret Service protection for life. But last year The Washington Post spoke to historians and representatives for recent presidents, and could not find another example of a president charging the Secret Service rent on this scale."

Trump regularly billed the United States government for stays at his own properties, and records show that Trump properties charged the government with at least $2.5 million in expenses during his one term.