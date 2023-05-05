DOJ homes in on communication between Trump Org exec and Mar-a-Lago staffer: report
Following up on a report on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Donald Trump keeping sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, CNN's Paula Reid claimed the DOJ is particularly interested in a text and phone calls between a Trump Org exec and another staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

On Thursday CNN reported, "Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith have been asking questions in recent weeks about the handling of surveillance footage from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after the Trump Organization received a subpoena last summer for the footage, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation."

"The handling of the footage, and how employees within the Trump Organization responded to the Justice Department’s demand for it, have prompted a new round of grand jury subpoenas to top Trump employees in the last few weeks."

Speaking with host John Berman detailed the lengths the DOJ is going to get Mar-a-Lago employees to spill the beans on their employer before noting that Trump aide and sometimes valet Walt Nauta is getting extra scrutiny and there are questions about communications between him and Trump Organization official Matthew Calamari Sr.

"I want to include this piece of our reporting " Reid insisted to Berman. "We know that investigators called in Trump's chief operating officer and executive vice president at the Trump Organization Matthew Calamari Sr. [Note: Reid mistakenly identified him as Jr. on air] because he received a text message from who? From Walt Nauta asking him to talk and they want to know what they talked about and if they discussed anything related to that security footage."

