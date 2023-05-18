Trump 'very unlikely to prevail' blocking Jack Smith's latest maneuver: CNN legal analyst
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen for AFP/ Trump by Saul Loeb for AFP)

The National Archives is set to hand over new evidence to special counsel Jack Smith in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, and CNN legal analyst Eli Honig argued on Thursday that former President Donald Trump has little choice but to watch it happen.

In breaking down the latest maneuvers by the special counsel, Honig predicted that Trump would try to block the National Archives from transferring documents to Smith's office -- but he also said this attempt was highly likely to flop.

"He's very likely to challenge it in court and he's very unlikely to prevail," he said. "If he's does, he's going to argue executive privilege. He's going to say these were communications from the Archives, an executive branch agency, over to me when I was president. So they're confidential! It's not that straightforward though."

Honig then pointed to past precedent of courts denying former President Richard Nixon's executive privilege claims, and he said that tradition has extended to Trump's multiple failed attempts to block investigators by invoking executive privilege.

"He has lost all of these cases!" Honig said. "His record is, essentially, zero wins on executive privilege, all losses. And if he challenges this he'll have another one in the loss column."

