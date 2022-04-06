Trump praises QAnon congresswoman MTG as a ‘warrior in Congress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) disgraced herself so thoroughly during her first month in Congress, but the conspiracy theorist officially received the political backing of Donald Trump on Wednesday.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is a warrior in Congress. She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with Trump.' Marjorie has worked very hard to secure the Border, stop the Radical Left, and ensure the truth is known about the RIGGED and STOLEN 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said, even though it is delusional to repeat the debunked claim the election was stolen.
"She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement. Marjorie is running for re-election to Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said.
Greene is running for re-election in spite of the Constitution's ban on insurgents serving after taking an oath to defend the Constitution.
Trump's endorsement came hours after Greene heckled Rep. Jaime Raskin (R-MD) and Republicans received blame for her "axis" with Trump and Vladimir Putin.