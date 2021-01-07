Trump may pay dearly for fans' riot -- and the odds of prosecution are 'up significantly': CNN's Harwood

<p>"They are co-conspirators in sedition," Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) <a href="https://twitter.com/daveweigel/status/1347006360144252934" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> of the Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of Biden's win.</p><p>As <em>Common Dreams</em> <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/06/progressives-back-rep-cori-bushs-resolution-expel-lawmakers-who-incited-violent" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> Wednesday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is planning to introduce a resolution calling for the expulsion of lawmakers who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election."</p><p>"They have broken their sacred Oath of Office," Bush added.</p><p>In a statement late Wednesday, Brian Kettering of the Center for Popular Democracy Action said in support of Bush's resolution that "Trump and members of Congress must face consequences for inciting an attempted coup to stop the peaceful transition of power, which is enshrined into our Constitution."</p><p>"We cannot stand by," said Kettering, "while the very people elected to protect our democracy encourage violent attempts to overthrow the government."</p><p>Below are the names of the Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate who voted in favor of rejecting electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, battleground states that Biden carried.</p><h3>he 121 House Republicans who voted to reject Arizona's electoral votes:<img src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_final_vote_results_for_roll_call_101.png"/><img rel="box-sizing: inherit; max-width: 100%; height: auto; display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_final_vote_results_for_roll_call_1021.png"/>The 138 House Republicans who voted to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes:<img src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_final_vote_results_for_roll_call_111.png"/><img rel="box-sizing: inherit; max-width: 100%; height: auto; display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_final_vote_results_for_roll_call_1121.png"/>The six Senate Republicans who voted to reject Arizona's electoral votes: <img src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_u_s_senate_u_s_senate_roll_call_votes_117th_congress_-_1st_session1.png"/></h3><h3>The seven Senate Republicans who voted to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes: <img src="https://www.commondreams.org/sites/default/files/users/user20544/screenshot_2021-01-07_u_s_senate_u_s_senate_roll_call_votes_117th_congress_-_1st_session21.png"/><em></em></h3>
