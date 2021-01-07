Trump may pay dearly for fans' riot -- and the odds of prosecution are 'up significantly': CNN's Harwood

President Donald Trump's role in egging on a riot by his supporters this week may cost him more than just political support among elected Republican officials.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said that law enforcement officials might now step up their efforts to put the outgoing president in jail because they see he is a danger to the republic.

In particular, he said that the investigations being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James might take on new urgency.

"He is extinguishing any incentives that people who will retain power to go after him... to say let's move on and get on with the business of the country," Harwood said. "The odds of him getting prosecuted went up significantly."

Both Vance and James are currently investigating Trump for potential tax fraud, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis this week signaled that she was prepared to launch a criminal probe of Trump's threatening phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he demanded that Raffensperger "find" him enough votes in the state to be declared the winner.

Watch the video below.

