Trump wants to undercut Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy before the midterms: former GOP lawmaker

Reacting to a report that Donald Trump is giving serious thought to announcing his 2024 presidential run very soon, one former GOP lawmaker suggested the former president has multiple motives -- one of them being undercutting the GOP leadership team of Sen. Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, ex-Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) said a Trump announcement is likely coming soon.

After being asked if other possible GOP contenders are lining up, Jolly made his prediction.

"Donald Trump is going to plan an announcement for two reasons," he began. "One, vanity, secondly, strategy."

"The vanity is he cannot let Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell retake Congress and make the story about McCarthy and Mitch McConnell," he explained. "He has to make Republicans resurgent in November about him, so he has to jump in front of the parade -- that's vanity."

"Strategy is because [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis is nipping at his heels," he added. "As soon as Ron DeSantis is reelected in Florida, should that happen, all eyes will turn toward whether Ron DeSantis is running. I actually think Ron DeSantis is running. I think he is currently passing Donald Trump, and it's very easy for DeSantis after his November election."

