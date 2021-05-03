Lincoln Project has one more ad to troll Trump and his 'tiny hands' before he leaves Florida for the summer

Former President Donald Trump's Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, closes over the summer because they're unable to accommodate people in the heat and humidity. So, he's headed up to his other club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the heat isn't as bad.

But before he leaves, The Lincoln Project is hitting him with one more ad for the area that will flood his airwaves. The ads first began in early April, when the group of former GOP consultants targeted Trump with a message about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shoving him out of Republican influence. Trump, who has attacked McConnell since leaving office, is building the Republican Party without the influence of the former president.

The worst moment in that video is when the ad notes, "now everyone is saying you're old, impotent, [and] an embarrassment." The ad likely doesn't mean impotent as in the male virility problem. The Lincoln Project presumably means "lacking power."

In the new video out Monday, the Lincoln Project continues to show the division between McConnell and Trump. The ad explains that Trump "is getting played" by McConnell and his crew of "Washington consultants."

"Donald Trump can throw all the temper tantrums from Mar-a-Lago all he wants, calling for McConnell's ouster as the head of the GOP, but the truth is, the party is no longer Trump's to control," said LP communications director Ryan Wiggins, in a statement. "With the raid on Rudy Giuliani this week and his other close ally, Congressman Matt Gaetz, making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, it's only a matter of time before all of Trump's dark secrets come to light and everyone else turns on him, too."

The ad goes even further, saying that Trump's name is being used by McConnell and other Republicans to profit. "They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands and you fell for it," it says, mocking Trump for the size of his hands, something he's been self-conscious about throughout his life.

See the ad below:







