The weight of Trump's '91 felony counts' are causing 'his mind to drift': MSNBC host
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump continues to run for a second term as the President of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Following a "Morning Joe" panel discussion on Donald Trump's Friday speech where he seemed confused about whom is he running against and warned about an imminent World War II, MSNBC host Al Sharpton claimed it looks like the former president's legal problems are overwhelming him and his mind is going.

After co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out that Trump kept talking about President Barack Obama as his foe and then warned about a war that concluded in 1945, he then mentioned it was all a part of worries about Trump and Biden's ages.

That left Sharpton to joke, "Well, we've never heard Joe Biden say that he was running against Barry Goldwater and we've never heard him say that he could end World War I," which left the "Morning Joe" hosts laughing.

"I would also suggest there may be something else to Mr. Trump's being drifting off from what is clear and present at the moment," he continued. "and that is possibly not only is his age a factor, maybe the fact he's facing 91 counts and 4 trials have rattled him more than his supporters realize."

"He may be up at night more concerned and worried about going to jail or others turning on him like one of the workers at Mar-a-Lago than he gives on," he elaborated. "That will give you cause for your mind to drift when you're under pressure and trying to play like all of this doesn't matter to you. So it could be age, it could be the weight of him looking at 91 felony counts that he's been indicted for."

