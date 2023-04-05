'Sleazy deals and crimes': MSNBC's Mika sums up Trump's entire political career

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski said Donald Trump's presidency ended the same way it began.

The ex-president appeared Tuesday in court for his arraignment on 34 counts of felony business fraud, and the "Morning Joe" co-host said it didn't matter whether or not he eventually beat the charges because the allegations revealed the shady dealings he conducted while running for the White House.

" Trump has a difficult path ahead as well, because he does have to watch what he says if he says something," Brzezinski said. "If he goes over the edge, and he is kind of incapable of keeping his mouth shut, and I know that's me editorializing here, and even Bill Barr says he's unbelievably undisciplined and very difficult for lawyers to keep in line. Even last night in front of his audience, it was like he was listing, his thoughts, his grievances, but actually listing all the cases that he has stacked against him."

"It could not have been lost on the audience that this guy has a lot of different possible crimes coming at him, and we have a situation where right now this president faces in this arraignment showing that his presidency starts and ends with a sleazy deal that had crimes in it," she added. "If the other cases against him come to bear, it will show he went into his presidency committing crimes and maybe left his presidency committing crimes trying to influence an election."



