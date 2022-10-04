Former GOP strategist hammers Mitch McConnell for staying silent amid Trump's racist attacks on his wife

On MSNBC Monday, former Republican strategist Tara Setmayer uncorked a furious rant against Republican officials who sit by and take abuse from former President Donald Trump.

She had particular venom for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom Trump attacked with an apparent death threat coupled with a racist attack on his wife days before — but who has not spoken up in any way to defend himself or his family.

"Donald Trump also went after Mitch McConnell's wife in an insane tweet over the weekend, with an ethnic slur that is completely unacceptable," said Setmayer. "And where is Mitch McConnell? Mum. So for Republicans who are so worried about masculinity, one of the most masculine things you can do is protect your wife and your family. So add Mitch McConnell to the other cowards who can't seem to protect their wives or their families, or defend them from Donald Trump, along with Ted Cruz and others."

Setmayer said that McConnell's silence in the face of the abuse is "pathetic."

"And yet, Republicans still continue to give him a platform, continue to allow him to go without accountability," continued Setmayer. "And you saw [Republican Senate campaign chair] Rick Scott today, also in an interview, talking about being asked about that, if he was okay with Donald Trump's comments insulting Mitch McConnell and his wife, and he could not muster up the courage to say, no, that's not okay! He gave some kind of word salad nonsense."

"It just, again, shows how far away the Republican Party is from actually governing," she added. "They are the MAGA party. The end."

