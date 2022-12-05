Watch: Republicans mocked for cowering before ‘retiree in Florida’ threatening the Constitution
Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago (Photo by Jimm Watson for AFP)

MSNBC's John Heilemann offered some mocking advice to Republicans who are afraid to condemn Donald Trump's call to terminate the U.S. Constitution.

The ex-president continued his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss by directly threatening constitutional democracy, and Heilemann and "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski role-played as GOP lawmakers to show how easily they could denounce his statements.

"What does that make people who can not say to terminate the Constitution is to terminate America, and we cannot support that," Brzezinski said.

"Mika, you and your left-wing agenda as you attack me," Heilemann joked.

"I'm for American democracy, I'm for our constitution," Brzezinski replied. "That's what we're arguing here. The former president talked about terminating the Constitution, there's nothing left about this."

"Are we being ourselves?" Heilemann interjected, momentarily confused.

"You're still one of those loser Republicans who have no backbone who want to go down the toilet with the country as Donald Trump tries to demolish everything we have built," Brzezinski explained.

Heilemann continued in that role and offered an example for Republicans to follow when asked to comment on Trump's remarks.

"I've always had a lot of faith in the Republican voters," he said. "As of right now, that the man, he doesn't hold any official position in the Republican Party. He's not the head of the party, he's not an elected official. He's a retiree in Florida."

You can watch the segment below or at this link.

12 05 2022 06 06 11 www.youtube.com

SmartNews