'America’s fool' Giuliani is making things worse for Trump: ex-Trump lawyer

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday mocked Rudy Giuliani over the former New York City mayor’s fall from grace.

Cohen during appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” suggested that Trump no longer respects Giuliani, who was among America’s most admired leaders in the aftermath of Sept. 11.

Cohen’s comments followed a video of Giuliani from earlier in the day when the former mayor issued a statement after being released on $150,000 bail in the Fulton County, Georgia, election conspiracy case.

“They're destroying my right to counsel, my right to be a lawyer. They’re destroying (Trump’s) right to counsel. It's not accidental that they've indicted all of his lawyers. I’ve never heard of that before,” Giuliani said before adding with emphasis “In America.”

“… you knew Trump for years. What does he, Trump, think when he is watching someone like that, when he's watching Giuliani defend him so publicly?” guest host Brianna Keilar asked Cohen.

“Look the problem with Rudy is Rudy is not the same Rudy as he purports to be from years past. You know, when he was ‘America's mayor,’ and now, he's America's fool, and sadly, that's how Donald sees him,” Cohen said.

“He doesn't see him as the former mayor who did so many good things. But rather as the dopey Rudy Giuliani with the, you know, hair dye running down the side of his face in the Four Seasons parking lot.”

The former president’s “fixer” author of the memoir “Disloyal” suggested that Giuliani’s advocacy for Trump could be making a bad situation for both him and the former president.

“That's what he’s seeing right now. And the comments that Rudy is making is not beneficial to Donald either. You see, the problem with Donald is all you need to do is to say one thing wrong and he forgets about anything else, except for that one line,” Cohen said.

“So the smartest thing Rudy can do is not invoke Donald's name, and in fact, stop with the press conferences, because each time that he does it, he makes a bigger fool out of himself.”

