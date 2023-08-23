Michael Cohen: Trump is an 'idiot' for throwing Giuliani 'under the bus'
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, called the US president a conman and inveterate liar in dramatic testimony to Congress. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen called his old boss an "idiot" for hanging Rudy Giuliani out to dry for his legal expenses.

Giuliani faces 13 counts, including racketeering, related to his scheme to help the former president overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, and the former Trump lawyer reportedly begged him in April for help paying his ballooning legal bills -- and Cohen was hardly surprised, reported The Guardian.

“Donald’s an idiot,” Cohen said. “Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that [there are] three people you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic. Because one way or the other, you’re going to go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes.”

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison for charges related to his work for Trump, reached an undisclosed settlement with the Trump Organization last month over his own unpaid legal fees, and he urged Giuliani to turn on the former president -- as Cohen eventually did -- to save himself.

“Allegedly from Rudy’s own mouth, he claims that he has a smoking gun, information about Donald,” Cohen said. “Well, if that’s true … I don’t have to suggest anything to Rudy. He’s the one that basically came up with this concept of strong-arming when he was head of the southern district of New York. He’s going to need to speak and he’s going to need to speak before everybody else does.”

However, he conceded that Giuliani's legal work, which included a Ukraine scheme related to Trump's first impeachment and making unhinged television appearances on behalf of the former president, might not be worth all that much.

“The job that Rudy did for Donald, I don’t know if I would pay either," Cohen said. "But at the end of the day, when your life is basically hanging on the line once again, you just don’t really want to throw another lawyer under the bus.”

