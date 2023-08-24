'This is not OK': Ex-Georgia GOP official slams party for normalizing Trump indictments

Former Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday called out members of his own party for normalizing the ongoing criminal proceedings against former President Donald Trump.

Duncan during an appearance on CNN’s “News Central” told host Jake Tapper said the notion that treating Trump’s fourth criminal indictment in as many months as a humdrum occurrence is concerning.

Duncan, who testified as a witness before the Fulton County grand jury that indicted Trump earlier this month, was responding to a question from Tapper over “what Trump and his 18 co-defendants are facing” in the Georgia election conspiracy case.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Duncan gave Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff high marks for professionalism before turning to his thoughts on Trump’s impending surrender to authorities.

The former president on his Truth Social website earlier in the day said he plans to surrender at 7:30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

“Well, my experience was a very laser focused district attorney and staff of the district attorney, and also a very intense grand jury and very focused questions, so I anticipate this being a very fact-based case, and of course reading the full indictment shows that there's a very elaborate story to tell,” Duncan said.

“You know, I think it's interesting, Jake, that as we sit here today, the average American would be completely having the worst day of their life if they're walking into their fourth indictment in four months, but it just seems like…par for the course. I mean, the cameras know where to set up now outside Bedminster."

“This is not normal. And we cannot ever get to a point where we think this is normal as Americans and specifically Republicans."

“This is not okay.”

Watch the video below or at the link.