Trump rages on social media at Judge Chutkan — and demands Jan. 6 committee be criminally charged

Donald Trump assailed Judge Tanya Chutkan in an social media rant Monday after the federal judge set the former president’s trial date in the 2020 election conspiracy case for March 4, 2024.

Trump’s lawyers had sought an April 2026 start for the election conspiracy case, while special counsel Jack Smith requested a Jan. 2, 2024 start date.

“Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social website.

Trump can't appeal his trial date, legal analyst Bradley Moss tweeted.

Trump’s two-part post also took aim at Smith, President Joe Biden, and the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election, and that investigated the former president’s role in the attack on the Capitol.

“Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him. Election Interference! Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!” the former president wrote.

“Page 2: How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee? When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?”