'Starting to see cracks': Legal expert sees 'rats jumping off the ship' in Trump case

It stands to reason that should anyone among Donald Trump’s 18-codefendants cooperate with prosecutors in the Georgia election conspiracy case that could be a problem for the former president.

But it could also present challenges for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a legal expert said Monday.

NYU law professor Melissa Murray during an appearance on the “Talking Feds with Harry Litman” podcast that the case against Trump and his co-defendants, which his being charged under Georgia’s racketeering laws, might be easier to prove once those implicated decide to go their own way.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Litman suggested that cracks are starting to emerge, noting that already five Trump co-defendants now seeking removal to have their cases moved to federal court and three others seeking speedy trials as examples of ‘cracks in the ranks’ among those ‘who are looking to go their own way, which I think is only going to increase…”

“We are starting to see cracks,” Litman said.

He asked Murray: “How does that impact Trump?”

“I don't think that's great for him. But I also think there's a risk to Fani Willis too,” Murray said. I mean, a big part of charging them under this RICO statute is that it allows her to tell this narrative of a wide ranging and expansive criminal syndicate, and if people peel off and she loses some of these defendants, it may be harder for the jurors to understand the way in which all of these different elements were working in tandem to advance this criminal syndicate.

“So it's not just a risk for Donald Trump that rats are jumping off the ship. It is a risk to Fani Willis, because she has to tell a coherent story, and maybe it's harder to be more coherent. If all of the parties aren't still co-defendants.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.