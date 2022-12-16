Trump's new money-making scheme is 'appalling even by Trump standards': former Rubio staffer

Former President Donald Trump's digital trading card business was the object of a great deal of ridicule upon its launch, but one long-time conservative believes there's a darker side to the venture that should be taken seriously.

Gregg Nunziata, a former general counsel for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), argued on Twitter that Trump's NFTs are nothing less than "tawdry cash-grabbing exploitation of his supporters," whom he's counting on to fork over $99 a piece for digital likenesses of himself.



Nunziata was also appalled that Trump said that each card cost "only" $99.

"You are getting NOTHING," he wrote of the NFTs. "For a price that could feed a family of four twice. Absolutely appalling, even by Trump standards."

The former Rubio staffer also called attention to the narcissism the former president displayed in his video, in which he declared himself the greatest president in American history.

"Take a moment to consider that this person believes he's 'better than Washington, better than Lincoln,'" he wrote. "He's a cancer and a disgrace to the GOP. Enough."

The trading cards have been panned by many longtime Trump supporters, including former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka and Capitol rioter Tim Gionet, who declared on Twitter that he "couldn't believe" he was going to jail on Trump's behalf.