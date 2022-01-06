Trump 'gleefully' kept 'hitting rewind' while he watched the Capitol riot on TV: former press secretary

During an extended interview on CNN's "New Day" on Thursday, former Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham was fairly close-mouthed about what she revealed to the House Jan 6th committee late Wednesday but did offer up some other tidbits about what she saw the day of the riot.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar on the anniversary of the insurrection, Grisham described the former president as being fascinated as he watched lawmakers flee for their lives.

Praising the work on the House select committee, Grisham explained, "I think that, regardless if they can bring charges against the former president, I think that the select committee is going to show, you know, irrefutable proof he [Trump] was behind this, it was these people believing in everything he said."

"So, perhaps there won't be criminal charges," she continued. "But morally I think this country is going to see what went wrong and then we just all have to come together and never, ever, ever let it happen again."

READ MORE: ‘President Trump, where are you?’ MAGA rioter begs Trump for help in jailhouse interview

"Look, one of the crucial questions about the insurrection is what happened during the 187 minutes before Donald Trump decided to ask the people who were behind us here to leave the Capitol," host Berman prompted. "Do you know specifically who pleaded with Trump to stop the violence during the attack? Ivanka, [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy. Who else?"

"I don't know specifically," Grisham replied. "I know Mrs. Trump did not, so there's that. You know, all I know about that day is he was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did, 'look at all of the people fighting for me,' hitting rewind, watching it again. That's what I know."

Watch below: