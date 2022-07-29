Trump only uses patriotism to 'denigrate others' while rejecting it whenever it requires sacrifice: MSNBC analyst

On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," CUNY professor and MSNBC commentator Peter Beinart tore into former President Donald Trump for hosting a Saudi-funded golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

This comes as the families of the victims of 9/11, an attack in which Saudi Arabia was intimately involved, have launched a campaign demanding Trump cancel that tournament — something he appears to have no intention of doing. He went out of his way to defend Saudi Arabia when pressured this week, saying that "nobody has gotten to the bottom" of 9/11.

"That is pretty remarkable to host a golf tournament with all sort of top golf tournaments, I could put up a list of them," said anchor Joy Reid. "I'm not a golf enthusiast, but apparently these are some big deal golfers. All is forgiven, apparently. Saudi Arabia can do no wrong. How?"

"Because ultimately, what we know about Donald Trump is he thinks, first, second, third, and fourth of Donald Trump," said Beinart. "And although he likes to claim to be this super-patriot, in fact, he is never willing to put the interests of his country ahead of him, if that requires any sacrifices, if it means that he does get a few more dollars, or serving in the military. For Donald Trump, patriotism only becomes an issue when it is a way to denigrate and exclude others."

Beinart then clearly laid out the double standard.

"So if you remember, he was very vocal about opposing a Muslim community center near Ground Zero a few years ago," said Beinart. "Because that was a way of showing that he was a real American, unlike those Muslims. But when it comes to Saudi Arabia, which was actually involved in the 9/11 attack, they're gonna write him a big check, then he is not such a big patriot."

