Trump Org suddenly secretive about its financial situation
Two months after the Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million dollars over tax fraud, the company headed by Donald Trump has suddenly gone dark on its financial situation which could be a sign it is in trouble.

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, a report that was released last week by a retired judge who was assigned to "babysit" the embattled company stated the company and its executives have "...not provided a 2022 statement of financial condition to any third parties, and do not intend to do so."

As the Daily Beast report notes, the "statement of financial condition" is a legal document that lists the "company’s assets and liabilities. But notably, it must also include disclosures describing how the numbers were put together. These are the very documents the Trumps are accused of faking for years, padding the numbers with nonexistent real estate space in Trump Tower and hyperinflated values for undeveloped land."

The lack of transparency will likely set off alarms.

"The Trump Organization’s financial statements are now the center of the New York attorney general’s massive fraud investigation; and any large real estate company would have to regularly make financial condition statements anytime it seeks to borrow money for a project from a reputable lender," Pagliery wrote before adding, "That means that, either the Trump Organization has fallen on hard times, found a bank willing to do business without responsible paperwork, or isn’t telling the truth."

The Beast report also adds that the information black-out could also be a sign that the company has found a "sketchy" financial partner to help it stay afloat which could be an object of a future investigation.

