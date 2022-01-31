Trump's pardon threat could quickly come back to haunt him in Georgia: CNN analyst
On CNN Monday, "Early Start" anchor Laura Jarrett said former President Donald Trump's weekend rally suggestion he would give pardons to the perpetrators of the January 6 Capitol insurrection could land him in further trouble in the Fulton County, Georgia criminal investigation, following reports that the prosecutor behind the investigation is requesting FBI protection.

"What will the FBI be looking at in terms of how to respond to this request for more security following the president's words that his supporters should come out and protest massively in these three cities where he's being investigated?" asked anchor Bianna Golodryga.

"This weekend's rant does him no favors from a legal point of view," said Jarrett. "Judges usually give criminal defendants a lot of latitude, a lot of rope when it comes to how they push back in cases. Trump will say, I wasn't advocating for violence, I just called for big protests. That's where the FBI will look at the context of his statements."

However, noted Jarret, "The context is he's saying it in a statement where he's actually talking about floating pardons, dangling pardons who carried out violence on January 6th. The DA in Georgia, Fani Willis, is trying to draw a direct link from what happened on January 6th to today saying, if he did it then, he can do it now. That's what the FBI is going to look at. The big question is do they sit down with the former president, do they actually sit down and question him about what his mindset was, what his intent was over the weekend?"

