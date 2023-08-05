'He's delusional': Trump lashes out at Mike Pence—a key figure in elections case

In his argument, Russo points to the the fact that "conflict has trailed attempts to establish After School Satan Clubs sponsored by the Satanic Temple, which the U.S. government recognizes as a religious group.

READ MORE: School’s LGBTQ pride celebration destroyed by students chanting their pronouns are 'USA'

The education law professor emphasizes that, although a religious group, Satanic Temple "has a history of filing suits to try to gain the same rights afforded to Christian groups, in an attempt to highlight and critique religion's role in American society," which has led to "significant questions about freedom of speech in K-12 public schools, particularly around religious issues."

Russo writes:

Litigation around Satan Clubs arose in 2023 when a school board in Pennsylvania refused to allow a club to meet in an elementary school. In May, a federal trial court ruled that the school board could not ban the club, since it allowed other types of clubs. By allowing groups to use school facilities, the court explained, officials had created a public forum. Therefore, excluding any group because of its views would constitute discrimination, violating organizers’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.

The lawyer also notes, "As a federal trial court judge in Missouri once observed, provocative speech 'is most in need of the protections of the First Amendment. … The First Amendment was designed for this very purpose.'"

He points to the Equal Access Act, adopted by Congress in 1984, which "applies to public secondary schools where educators create 'limited open fora,' meaning non-instructional time when clubs run by students, not school staff, are allowed to meet," and says that "Officials cannot deny clubs opportunities to gather due to 'the religious, political, philosophical, or other content of the speech at such meetings."

READ MORE: 'May not be what you think': Jen Psaki exposes 'unapologetically extreme' Moms for Liberty group

Russo also notes:

The Equal Access Act specifies that voluntary, student-initiated clubs cannot 'materially or substantially interfere' with educational activities. Further, groups cannot be sponsored by school officials, and educators may only be present if they do not participate directly. Finally, the act forbids people who are not affiliated with the school, such as local residents or parents, from directing, conducting, controlling or regularly attending club activities.

"Following the Equal Access Act," the professor emphasizes, "some boards banned all non-curriculum-related clubs in attempts to avoid controversy. Perhaps the Pennsylvania board will go this route as well."

READ MORE: 'We are in the mind-changing business': Florida is using far-right videos to 'indoctrinate' schoolchildren

Charles J. Russo's full op-ed is available at this link.