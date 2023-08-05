'He's delusional': Trump lashes out at Mike Pence—a key figure in elections case
Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Mike Pence, who happens to also be a key figure in Trump's criminal elections case, saying his former vice president went to the "dark side."

Trump, who is scheduled to speak later in the day, posted the rant on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Pence is also running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side," he wrote on Saturday. "I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest.' He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!"

The attack comes as Trump has been warned about his naming and shaming comments when it comes to the criminal case. Special Counsel Jack Smith previously flagged one of Trump's vague threats in the course of seeking a protective order against the former president.

