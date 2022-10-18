Trump and allies have a new 'obsession' with destroying mail-in voting in Pennsylvania: report

Former President Donald Trump has long attacked mail-in voting for purportedly being rife with fraud, despite the fact that he has produced no evidence to back up such claims.

Semafor reports that the former president and his allies still harbor an "obsession" with mail-in voting, and have set their sites on repealing a bipartisan Pennsylvania law that passed in 2019 that allows for no-excuse mail-in voting.

"Trump has spoken in recent weeks with allies who are leading a campaign to overturn the law, known as Act 77," the publication writes. "Most recently, on September 6, he met with former Trump official Michael Caputo, Sam Faddis, a former CIA operations officer who ran for Congress in Maryland in 2016, and Pennsylvania county commissioner Doug McLinko at Trump Tower."

Although Act 77 passed with bipartisan support, Republicans have since turned against it after Trump blamed mail-in voting, as well as a multitude of other conspiracy theories including voting machines purportedly rigged by late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez, for his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Any repeal of Act 77 would require a Republican governor, which is why Trump and his allies are banking on far-right GOP candidate Doug Mastriano winning his race against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

And should Mastriano fall short in his quest to become governor, Trump's allies are also mulling putting up a ballot initiative directly to Pennsylvania voters.

"The latter method would require Republican legislators to pass the amendment in successive sessions, among other hurdles, making a referendum unlikely to reach the ballot before 2024," the publication writes. "The state’s top court rejected a Republican-backed lawsuit led by McLinko to invalidate the law in August."