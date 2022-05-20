The Donald isn’t going down to Georgia: report

Former President Donald Trump will not holding another one of his MAGA rallies prior to Georgia's GOP primaries.

"Even the man who recruited Perdue to run against Kemp — former President Donald Trump — seems to have given his campaign up for dead, according to three Republicans who have spoken to the former president," NBC reported Thursday. "Trump is not planning to make any more personal appearances in Georgia on Perdue’s behalf, having sunk enough of his own political capital in a race that is looking like a lost cause, a fourth source, a person close to the former president, said, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk more freely about Perdue’s prospects."

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Kemp with 60% of the vote to Perdue's 28%. Since the network's March poll, Kemp gained 10 points while Perdue lost 11.

"It’s a bitter dynamic for Trump, who has made his nationwide endorsements a sign of his influence in the party and part of his implicit case to be the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024," NBC News reported. "Trump has crusaded against Kemp after the governor refused to help him overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia that helped cost him reelection. Now voters there, many of whom have grown weary of Trump’s involvement in the state GOP, could reject Perdue as well as other statewide candidates he has endorsed."

At a March rally for Perdue, Trump threatened that his MAGA base would boycott the midterms if Kemp was the GOP. At a different rally for Perdue, in September, Trump said Democrat Stacey Abrams might be a better governor than Kemp.

Republican Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan offered his thoughts on the situation.

“At the end of the day, Donald Trump doesn’t care about David Perdue winning. He just cared about Brian Kemp losing,” Duncan said. “And that was a very shallow attempt at trying to unseat a perfectly fit conservative governor.”

Trump has openly voiced his fears he will be branded with a "humiliating experience" if Perdue fails to unseat Kemp.

Kemp, for his part, thinks he can beat Abrams even without Trump's support.

"I didn't get in the race not to win in November," Kemp told NBC News.