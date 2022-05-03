Trump tells Perdue tele-rally that  Republicans will bomb in Georgia if Brian Kemp is re-nominated
Governor Brian Kemp on Facebook.

According to Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former President Donald Trump is attacking Republican Gov. Brian Kemp once again, warning voters that Republicans will not turn out if he is re-nominated — and that he would drag down Trump's preferred Senate candidate with him.

"In a tele-rally phone call for Perdue, the former president told supporters that a vote for Kemp was a vote for Democrat Stacey Abrams because GOP turnout in November will nosedive if the governor is the party’s nominee," reported Bluestein. "He added that Kemp’s victory would also hurt Herschel Walker, the Trump-backed former football star who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate."

“One of the problems also is if Brian Kemp gets in, I think it’s going to be very, very hard for Herschel Walker to win,” said Trump in the call. “Because I don’t believe Republicans are going to go out and vote for Brian Kemp. And if they’re not voting for Brian Kemp, they’re not going to be able to vote for Herschel Walker.”

Per Bluestein, Kemp is fighting back, saying in a new statement, "Governor Kemp is laser-focused on uniting Republicans on May 24th to make sure Stacey Abrams is never our governor or the next president."

Trump is trying to replace Kemp with former Sen. David Perdue, who has repeatedly promoted the former president's "Big Lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Perdue himself lost a Senate runoff shortly after that election, dogged by scandals including racist comments about now-Vice President Kamala Harris and allegations of illegal insider stock trades.

Despite his close affinity for Trump, Perdue has consistently trailed Kemp in polls in recent weeks, raising questions about Trump's ability going forward to sway races with his endorsement.

