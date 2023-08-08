Anti-Trump conservative warns of potential 'historic disaster' of former president's prosecution

Attorney Jack Goldsmith, who served as an assistant attorney general during President George W. Bush's administration and who has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump, is wary of prosecuting the former president for his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
Writing in the New York Times, Goldsmith argues that there is simply no way for the Department of Justice to effectively remove politics from its decision to prosecute Trump given that the attorney general overseeing the DOJ was appointed by the man who defeated Trump in 2020.
He also thinks that Jack Smith's conviction of Trump is far from assured given the novel issues raised in the indictment.
"Mr. Smith’s indictment outlines a factually compelling but far from legally airtight case against Mr. Trump," he argues. "The case involves novel applications of three criminal laws and raises tricky issues of Mr. Trump’s intent, his freedom of speech and the contours of presidential power. If the prosecution fails (especially if the trial concludes after a general election that Mr. Trump loses), it will be a historic disaster."
That said, Goldsmith also believes that Trump's actions after the 2020 election make his prosecution potentially justified, and he thinks that the Senate should have voted to convict him when it had the chance in February of 2021.
"Regrettably, in February 2021, the Senate passed up a chance to convict Mr. Trump and bar him from future office, after the House of Representatives rightly impeached him for his election shenanigans," he writes. "Had that occurred, Attorney General Merrick Garland may well have decided not to appoint a special counsel for this difficult case. But here we are."
While fishing with her family off the Florida Keys, Tampa mayor Jane Castor reeled in a package containing 70 pounds of cocaine, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
After pulling the package out of the water, she contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and reported the find along with the exact location. The cocaine was then confiscated by Miami Border Patrol agents, the Times reported.
The package contained 25 bricks of the drug, estimated to be worth $1.1 million.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said.
Before she was mayor, Castor was served 31 years in the Tampa Police Department.
According to her website, she served "in nearly every capacity and in nearly every neighborhood of the city." She also became Tampa's first female police chief in 2009.
The universe we live in is a transparent one, where light from stars and galaxies shines bright against a clear, dark backdrop. But this wasn’t always the case – in its early years, the universe was filled with a fog of hydrogen atoms that obscured light from the earliest stars and galaxies.
The early universe was filled with a fog made up of hydrogen atoms until the first stars and galaxies burned it away. NASA/JPL-Caltech, CC BY
The intense ultraviolet light from the first generations of stars and galaxies is thought to have burned through the hydrogen fog, transforming the universe into what we see today. While previous generations of telescopes lacked the ability to study those early cosmic objects, astronomers are now using the James Webb Space Telescope’s superior technology to study the stars and galaxies that formed in the immediate aftermath of the Big Bang.
I’m an astronomer who studies the farthest galaxies in the universe using the world’s foremost ground- and space-based telescopes. Using new observations from the Webb telescope and a phenomenon called gravitational lensing, my team confirmed the existence of the faintest galaxy currently known in the early universe. The galaxy, called JD1, is seen as it was when the universe was only 480 million years old, or 4% of its present age.
However, a fraction of a second after the Big Bang, the universe expanded extremely rapidly. This expansion eventually allowed the universe to cool enough for light and matter to separate out of their “soup” and – some 380,000 years later – form hydrogen atoms. The hydrogen atoms appeared as an intergalactic fog, and with no light from stars and galaxies, the universe was dark. This period is known as the cosmic dark ages.
The arrival of the first generations of stars and galaxies several hundred million years after the Big Bang bathed the universe in extremely hot UV light, which burned – or ionized – the hydrogen fog. This process yielded the transparent, complex and beautiful universe we see today.
Astronomers like me call the first billion years of the universe – when this hydrogen fog was burning away – the epoch of reionization. To fully understand this time period, we study when the first stars and galaxies formed, what their main properties were and whether they were able to produce enough UV light to burn through all the hydrogen.
A visual model showing the burning of hydrogen fog by UV light in the ‘reionization’ era. Ionized, or burned, regions are blue and translucent. Ionization fronts are red and white, and neutral regions are dark and opaque. Via djxatlanta on Youtube.
The search for faint galaxies in the early universe
The first step toward understanding the epoch of reionization is finding and confirming the distances to galaxies that astronomers think might be responsible for this process. Since light travels at a finite speed, it takes time to arrive to our telescopes, so astronomers see objects as they were in the past.
For example, light from the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, takes about 27,000 years to reach us on Earth, so we see it as it was 27,000 years in the past. That means that if we want to see back to the very first instants after the Big Bang (the universe is 13.8 billion years old), we have to look for objects at extreme distances.
Because galaxies residing in this time period are so far away, they appear extremely faint and small to our telescopes and emit most of their light in the infrared. This means astronomers need powerful infrared telescopes like Webb to find them. Prior to Webb, virtually all of the distant galaxies found by astronomers were exceptionally bright and large, simply because our telescopes weren’t sensitive enough to see the fainter, smaller galaxies.
However, it’s the latter population that are far more numerous, representative and likely to be the main drivers to the reionization process, not the bright ones. So, these faint galaxies are the ones astronomers need to study in greater detail. It’s like trying to understand the evolution of humans by studying entire populations rather than a few very tall people. By allowing us to see faint galaxies, Webb is opening a new window into studying the early universe.
Small and faint nearby galaxies can sometimes be mistaken as distant ones, so astronomers need to be sure of their distances before we can make claims about their properties. Distant galaxies therefore remain “candidates” until they are confirmed. The Webb telescope finally has the capabilities to confirm these, and JD1 was one of the first major confirmations by Webb of an extremely distant galaxy candidate found by Hubble. This confirmation ranks it as the faintest galaxy yet seen in the early universe.
To confirm JD1, an international team of astronomers and I used Webb’s near-infrared spectrograph, NIRSpec, to obtain an infrared spectrum of the galaxy. The spectrum allowed us to pinpoint the distance from Earth and determine its age, the number of young stars it formed and the amount of dust and heavy elements that it produced.
A sky full of galaxies and a few stars. JD1, pictured in a zoomed-in box, is the faintest galaxy yet found in the early universe. Guido Roberts-Borsani/UCLA; original images: NASA, ESA, CSA, Swinburne University of Technology, University of Pittsburgh, STScI
Gravitational lensing, nature’s magnifying glass
Even for Webb, JD1 would be impossible to see without a helping hand from nature. JD1 is located behind a large cluster of nearby galaxies, called Abell 2744, whose combined gravitational strength bends and amplifies the light from JD1. This effect, known as gravitational lensing, makes JD1 appear larger and 13 times brighter than it ordinarily would.
Large galaxies can warp and distort light traveling around them. This video shows how this process, called gravitational lensing, works.
Without gravitational lensing, astronomers would not have seen JD1, even with Webb. The combination of JD1’s gravitational magnification and new images from another one of Webb’s near-infrared instruments, NIRCam, made it possible for our team to study the galaxy’s structure in unprecedented detail and resolution.
Not only does this mean we as astronomers can study the inner regions of early galaxies, it also means we can start determining whether such early galaxies were small, compact and isolated sources, or if they were merging and interacting with nearby galaxies. By studying these galaxies, we are tracing back to the building blocks that shaped the universe and gave rise to our cosmic home.
Scientists have relied on animal models as an alternative to testing on human tissues and cells for decades. But not just any organism can adequately model how human cells behave. Researchers take into account how quickly the organism can mature, how many offspring it can produce and how often it can reproduce. When studying genetics and developmental biology, one of the most important qualities to consider is how similar the model organism’s genes are to human genes.
Although humans and fish certainly look very different, the zebrafish has proved to be an excellent model organism for scientists studying hematopoiesis, or the development of blood cells.
In the Espín Lab at Iowa State University, we study the early stages of blood development, particularly the birth of blood stem cells, which happens only once during embryonic development. We focus on a specific set of genes that play a significant but somewhat elusive role in the molecular pathways involved in this process. Although we want to understand how these genes work in the context of human blood development, testing on human embryos is obviously ethically impossible. To circumvent these challenges, we use zebrafish instead.
The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development houses the largest zebrafish facility in the U.S. Each tank contains live zebrafish used in research. Ernesto del Aguila III/NHGRI via Flickr
Zebrafish as a model organism
Zebrafish have several traits that make them excellent model organisms.
For one, one female zebrafish can produce hundreds of embryos per week. This is important to scientists because having larger sample numbers strengthens the accuracy of the data they collect in their experiments.
Zebrafish embryos are also able to develop quickly. One day of development in zebrafish is equivalent to approximately 90 days of human development. This means that researchers can save time and observe the different stages of development much sooner than with other organisms.
This time-lapse video shows the first 22 hours of zebrafish development after fertilization, with blood vessels labeled green. Blood has already formed at this stage of development.
Another useful quality of zebrafish is that they are translucent during early development. As soon as their embryos are fertilized, scientists can observe cells and tissues form and clearly see the effects of modifying different genes.
Perhaps the most important feature of zebrafish for scientists is their genetic makeup. Approximately 70% of zebrafish genes have similar analogs in people, allowing researchers to study how certain genes work.
Studying blood disorders with zebrafish
Beyond sharing a significant percentage of genes with people, zebrafish are especially useful to blood development research because they produce the same types of blood cells. Just like people, zebrafish have erythroid, lymphoid and myeloid cell types that are responsible for numerous roles in the body, like circulating oxygen and regulating inflammation and immunity. Mature blood cells are derived from blood stem cells. Therefore, studying how these stem cells are made would aid in developing treatment for numerous blood disorders that rely on blood stem cell therapies, such as leukemia, lymphoma and anemia.
Labs like ours use zebrafish to study how specific cell signaling pathways contribute to the birth, development and maturation of these blood stem cells. This knowledge provides context for how healthy cells work and communicate, because cells rely on signals from other cells to know which genes they need to turn on to produce specific proteins and molecules.
For example, we have previously shown how inflammatory signaling pathways are needed for zebrafish to properly develop the hematopoietic stem cells that produce multiple kinds of blood cells. We are currently exploring how these inflammatory pathways produce human blood stem cells. While most cells receive certain signals that trigger them to express certain genes, stem cells are capable of developing into multiple types of cells in an organism. Stem cells are undifferentiated, meaning that they are not yet limited to expressing or following only certain parts of the DNA like more mature, differentiated cells.
For patients with blood-related disorders like leukemia, there are currently limited treatment options. Bone marrow transplants are among these options. But there is a shortage of matching donors, and the procedure can be risky because of graft-versus-host disease, in which the donor’s healthy immune cells attack the recipient’s body cells.
A possible solution is to use a special kind of stem cell called an induced pluripotent stem cell. To make these cells, scientists use a special set of proteins called Yamanaka factors to turn on specific genes that revert a mature, differentiated cell into an immature, undifferentiated cell. From this point, the cells can be manipulated to express certain genes at specific times, told which part of their DNA to read or which signals to follow.
However, to properly direct these stem cells, researchers need a more complete understanding of the molecular signals involved and how they contribute to early blood development. To bridge these gaps, labs like ours rely on zebrafish to test their theories about the roles that certain genes and proteins play in development.
Model organisms like zebrafish are what allow scientists to get one step closer to solving real-world problems every day.