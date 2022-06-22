proud boys anti-vaccine rally
Proud Boys presence at anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. January 23, 2022 (Photo: Jordan Green/RawStory.com)

Future House Select Committee hearings are going to detail the Trump administration's relationship with the far-right Proud Boys gang, according to a new filing by the United States Department of Justice.

As flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the DOJ argued in a recent court filing that there should be a delay in the trial of several Proud Boys who have been accused of seditious conspiracy for their roles in inciting the January 6th Capitol riots.

The reason for the delay is that the DOJ wants access to full transcripts from the House Select Committee, which it says are essential evidence to both the government's case and the Proud Boys' defense.

What's more, the DOJ specifically says that "the relationship between the Trump Administration and the Proud Boys and other groups will be the subject of a future hearing" from the January 6th Committee.

During a presidential debate with Joe Biden in 2020, Trump infamously told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when he was asked if he'd denounce them by a debate moderator.

The DOJ has gathered evidence that the Proud Boys played a central role in inciting the Capitol riots, and they've been among the very few January 6th defendants who have been hit with the very serious charge of seditious conspiracy.

