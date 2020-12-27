Trump has descended into 'Crazy Town' as he trashes the GOP from Mar-a-Lago: ex-adviser

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Donald Trump supporter and former advisor Sam Nunberg stated that the president is alienating everyone around him during his final days as he rages at Mar-a-Lago about the 2020 presidential election results, saying he has turned the atmosphere around him into "Crazy Town."
With the president making the lives of Republicans miserable with his ever-changing COVID-19 aid package demands -- upping the ante on Saturday night by suggesting two $2000 payments for struggling Americans while Republicans had agreed to only $600 -- Trump insiders claim the president is furious about his election loss and still looking for a way to remain in office.
According to a source at the Mar-a-Lago resort, "The president spent much of the Christmas weekend [at Mar-a-Lago] talking about other Republicans who weren't doing what he wanted and acting like failures and defeatists," before adding Trump "was not finding much to be happy about this Christmas."
Ex-advisor Nunberg said the president's temperament has gone beyond that because he can't abide the idea of being a one-term president.
"He is no longer the celebrity mogul magnate as he was in New York, and now he is part of… that exclusive Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush [one term president] club," explained Nunberg. "He has gone from handling this in a manner that would have helped him keep this power base that he had to now going through conspiracy theories and giving over the portfolio to two bumbling morons in Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell… You don't want to go out like this with him. It's not like you're in a bunker at the end of WWII. You're in Crazy Town."
Nunberg went to admit that his association with Trump "ruined" his career and said others who did the same may face the same fate.
"Nunberg, for his part, couldn't explain why it was that people are drawn to Trump knowing the damage he will cause them. Some, he suspected, want the proximity of power. Others believe they can shape him. Many see money to be made from it. But much of it was a mystery," the Beast reports reported with the former adviser adding, "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," said Nunberg. "I was the one who was mistreated worse out of anyone."
You can read more here.
Happy Holidays!
As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Trump has descended into 'Crazy Town' as he trashes the GOP from Mar-a-Lago: ex-adviser
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Donald Trump supporter and former advisor Sam Nunberg stated that the president is alienating everyone around him during his final days as he rages at Mar-a-Lago about the 2020 presidential election results, saying he has turned the atmosphere around him into "Crazy Town."
With the president making the lives of Republicans miserable with his ever-changing COVID-19 aid package demands -- upping the ante on Saturday night by suggesting two $2000 payments for struggling Americans while Republicans had agreed to only $600 -- Trump insiders claim the president is furious about his election loss and still looking for a way to remain in office.
According to a source at the Mar-a-Lago resort, "The president spent much of the Christmas weekend [at Mar-a-Lago] talking about other Republicans who weren't doing what he wanted and acting like failures and defeatists," before adding Trump "was not finding much to be happy about this Christmas."
Ex-advisor Nunberg said the president's temperament has gone beyond that because he can't abide the idea of being a one-term president.
"He is no longer the celebrity mogul magnate as he was in New York, and now he is part of… that exclusive Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush [one term president] club," explained Nunberg. "He has gone from handling this in a manner that would have helped him keep this power base that he had to now going through conspiracy theories and giving over the portfolio to two bumbling morons in Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell… You don't want to go out like this with him. It's not like you're in a bunker at the end of WWII. You're in Crazy Town."
Nunberg went to admit that his association with Trump "ruined" his career and said others who did the same may face the same fate.
"Nunberg, for his part, couldn't explain why it was that people are drawn to Trump knowing the damage he will cause them. Some, he suspected, want the proximity of power. Others believe they can shape him. Many see money to be made from it. But much of it was a mystery," the Beast reports reported with the former adviser adding, "I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," said Nunberg. "I was the one who was mistreated worse out of anyone."
You can read more here.
Trump launches attack on Michigan AG for attempting to sanction his election fraud attorneys
Late Saturday night, Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel over a report that she is seeking sanctions against his election fraud attorneys for wasting the court's time with election fraud lawsuits that were quickly thrown out.
With right-wing Breitbart reporting, "Nessel said she will file complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission 'because the lawsuits contained deliberate misinformation," the president linked to the article and suggested Nessel was going after the attorneys because they must be "getting very close."
Mark Meadows has skeletons in the closet — dinosaur skeletons, to be precise
Last week, Lin Wood, a right-wing Georgia attorney who has who has recently inserted himself into Donald Trump's failed crusade to rewrite the results of the election, attacked White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for reportedly shooting down a number of harebrained, illegal strategies to hijack victory floated in an Oval Office meeting last weekend. (Wood also represents Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.)
"Someone needs to do a deep dive on @MarkMeadows," Wood wrote on Twitter. "I have heard there are some serious skeletons."
Copyright © 2020 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.