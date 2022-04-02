Trump claims he would have been the 'first person' to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 election

Donald Trump argued at a Saturday rally in Michigan that he would have been the "first person" to admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but continued to insist in his "big lie" of election fraud.

Trump publicly feared it would be humiliating to lose to Biden. At a Georgia rally weeks before the 2020 election, Trump said he might have to "leave the country" in shame if Biden won.

In previewing the rally, The Detroit News reported, "Trump is expected to stump for his endorsed Michigan primary candidates including his picks for secretary of state and attorney general: Kristina Karamo and Matt DePerno. He had joked on Nov. 2, 2020, in a stop in Grand Rapids that he might not visit Michigan again if he lost. President Joe Biden won the state 51%-48%, a result Trump has disputed."

Trump quickly returned to his "big lie" of election fraud after taking the stage.

"By the way, we some great election and you people delivered. Unfortunately, the vote counters didn't deliver," Trump complained.

The audience began chanting, "Trump won."

"We did win. We did win," Trump lied. "And you know, if we didn't, I'd be the first person to stand up and say we didn't, but we won by a lot."

Trump's ongoing lie about the election clearly resonated with his MAGA base. The preacher who gave the "opening prayer" lied about Trump being the "current" president and one rally attendee expected the Space Force to overturn the election in a QAnon conspiracy theory.

Trump also teased that he would be running again in 2024.