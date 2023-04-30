Trump spokesperson says no debates at Reagan Library because it's 'so rigged'
HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Donald Trump, insisted that the former president would not debate at the Reagan Library because it is "rigged."

Harrington made the remarks after a Newsmax host noted that Trump suggested he would not appear in primary debates.

"Well, I think the major point is he doesn't mind debating," Harrington asserted. "I mean, everyone knows President Trump will win any debate, and the people want to see him."

"However, why go into a rigged, stacked system that we've seen before?" she continued. "They're choosing networks that have tried to set President Trump up in the past. They're choosing the Reagan Library, which, oh, that would maybe sound great in the past, but it's run by the publisher [of] The Washington Post."

"I mean, why should he subject himself to something that is so rigged against him?" Harrington asked.

Trump has hinted that he will skip all primary debates and only participate in debates against President Joe Biden.

