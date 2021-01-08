Trump national security officials called 'Hitler youth' as they are denied jobs: report

According to a report from Politico, national security officials scrambling to find new jobs as Donald Trump's administration comes to an ignoble end are finding that they are considered "tainted" by their association with the president and are receiving no offers.
While one Trump official claimed they have been searching for a landing spot for two years now, the latest report stated that the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump partisans has made their job searches even harder.
According to Olivia Troye, a former White House official who left months ago and has become a vociferous critic of the president, "I've had conversations with people who've worked on the national security teams, many who are career intelligence officers, who are concerned about what happens next. People who are hiring see everything that's happened and have to question your morals and ethics — especially in terms of what continues to happen today — on why you chose to work for that environment."
Illustrating the pushback current and former Trump officials are facing, one aide still looking for a job "recalled a conversation in which they were told that they were considered part of the 'Hitler Youth,'" adding, "That attitude is not helpful."
With Troye admitting one potential employer telling her association with the current administration is considered a "liability," Elizabeth Neumann, another former Homeland Security official told Politico, "While junior-level employees working on noncontroversial issues might not have problems finding new employment, anyone associated with controversial Trump policies, such as immigration, were blacklisted."
Particularly damning is any association with the Trump child separation policies.
"There is absolutely an effect of a number of organizations out there trying to blacklist anybody that worked on child separation," she claimed.
As for Trump administration officials who don't have a long history in their field, finding a new job will be a challenge -- particularly if they are known Trump supporters.
"Some of these people are really smart, good and hardworking, but they are also strong Trump supporters, which is off-putting to many in the think tank community of D.C.," one official explained. "I think it's going to be a rough few months for people.
You can read more here.
Trump national security officials called 'Hitler youth' as they are denied jobs: report
