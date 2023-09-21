'Unspoken': Ex-Trump aide says White House women avoided Rudy Giuliani

It was an open secret in Donald Trump's administration that Rudy Giuliani was a "wild card," that he might show up drunk to the White House, and that women should stay clear of him, a former Trump administration official said Wednesday.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications official in Trump's administration who renounced him following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appeared on CNN Primetime to discuss recent allegations that the man previously known as America's Mayor groped Cassidy Hutchinson, who famously became the key to breaking through the Trump administration wall of silence in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The first question Griffin was asked is whether Hutchinson, whom she knows personally, ever told her anything about the alleged incident.

Griffin said she trusts Hutchinson "implicitly," and that she did remember some kind of vague warning from her.

"I remember about two years ago her alluding to something, and I don't want to misrepresent the words, either he was creepy or handsy with me," Griffin said.

She noted that "those of us working the west wing at that time knew Giuliana stench was a wild card."

"He was unpredictable. Being careful on how I say this, there were concerns, I don't know if they were true that he would come to the white house inebriated."

Griffin added that "there was a sense among women in the white house that you didn't want to be around him."

