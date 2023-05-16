Morning Joe notices pro-Trump friends losing enthusiasm: 'Too many cases -- too crazy'
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has noticed that some of his Donald Trump-loving friends are beginning to back away from the former president.

The former president's top Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, pointed out the GOP's losing streak under Trump's leadership, and the "Morning Joe" shared some admittedly anecdotal evidence that could show a worrying trend line for his 2024 chances.

"They're losing the big races and the smaller races, too, because, again, Trumpism does not scale," Scarborough said. "In fact, it pushes people away. I keep having -- and I know it's anecdotal -- but I just keep talking to Republicans, I keep talking to them. You know, I used to -- my anecdotal evidence was always, you know, they don't care what he does, they'll vote for him anyway. Not that way anymore."

"The past three, four months, it's broken dramatically away from him," Scarborough continued. "Again, people aren't saying it to me to make me feel good, because they're the same ones who said they'll vote for a guy who accused me of murder because of regulations. I mean, so these people talk straight. What they're saying now is, he's going to lose. He has too much going on. He's got too many cases going, he's too crazy on social media."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Cruelty will make him less wealthy': Carroll lawyer claims another expensive judgment is coming Trump's way

"They just want to thank him for his service, but they want him in the rear-view mirror," he added. "This is a potent message Ron DeSantis can push."

Watch the video below or at this link.

05 16 2023 06 34 07 youtu.be

SmartNews Video