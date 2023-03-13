Biographer: Trump was legitimately scared Melania would leave him — and that explains a lot

Former President Donald Trump has claimed through his lawyers that he wasn't worried about the 2016 election that he was more worried about his marriage and that's why the hush money payments were paid a month before the election.

Biographer Tim O'Brien agrees that the Republican leader was likely terrified about his wife Melania, but that doesn't mean it wasn't linked to the election. If Melania Trump left Trump a month before the election it would have hurt his image and proved that his claims it never happened were lies.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, O'Brien recalled that Michael Cohen has a recording of Trump around the Stormy Daniels hush money payments that has Trump telling Cohen to coordinate everything with CFO Allen Weisselberg. The Trump Org. executive is currently in Rikers Island Prison for five months after taking the fall for Trump over un-taxed perks like cars, apartments and tuition given to employees.

"This isn't only hearsay," O'Brien explained, "they have Trump on tape asking someone to commit a crime. And nothing of substance went on in the Trump Organization at all that involved money that Donald Trump didn't sign off on if the sums were significant or the consequences were significant."

IN OTHER NEWS: Reporter walks through what Michael Cohen is telling the grand jury

O'Brien went on to explain that he thinks Trump was legitimately scared of his third wife and more news about his notorious affairs.

"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," he said. "Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he probably was more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate. So, he had the motivation to try to get this out of the way. I think the larger issue here is, what are we expecting to get out of this particular case? I think all of the lawsuits targeting Trump that are in play right now, his critics, I would include myself among them, hope that Trump is brought to some sort of justice before 2024. I don't know that this case is going to satisfy anybody who is tired of Donald Trump spending years avoiding the rule of law I think there's a standard here in which he should be held to the same standards as everybody else."

He also remarked that the Supreme Court has already decided in the Trump taxes case that he is not above the law.

"I think in the larger sphere of things that are staring at him, that represents existential threats, I don't think this one is the tallest order," he closed. I think it's important that [DA] Alvin Bragg see it through, and I think it's important that Trump be held accountable under the law. But I don't think the DOJ, I think, sees this particular case, as the meatiest thing they can lay at his feet."



See the comments below or at the link here.



