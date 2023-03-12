ABC host slams regulation cuts 'under President Trump' after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

ABC host Martha Raddatz noted that Trump-era regulation cuts may have contributed to the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

While speaking to Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Raddatz wondered about the downfall of the go-to bank for tech startups.

"Senator, after the financial crisis in 2008, regulations were put into place to make sure banks could weather large losses," Raddatz told Warner on Sunday. "Under President Trump, some of those were rolled back, and in 2018, you were one of only 17 Democrats who voted for the bill that rolled back some banking rules, including for institutions the size of Silicon Valley Bank."

"Do you regret that vote?" the host asked.

Warner defended the vote: "I do think these mid-sized banks needed some regulatory relief."

"So, Senator, you don't regret that vote?" Raddatz pressed.

"I don't regret that vote," he insisted.

Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.