'Smoking gun': Ex-prosecutor says Trump aide's new testimony is make-or-break moment

Former president Donald Trump's longtime aide Molly Michael has "smoking gun" testimony that could decide the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, argued former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons on Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront."

This comes after reporting that Trump wrote her a "to-do list" on the back of a classified document, and when she raised questions, told her to pretend not to know about the stash of classified information at the former president's Florida resort.

"When it comes to the case here and the specific report from The New York Times that Molly Michael, the former assistant to then-President Trump, reportedly says Trump told her to play dumb and said, quote, 'You don't know anything about the boxes,'" said anchor Erin Burnett. "And that was after he was president, when he was in Mar-a-Lago. She still was working for him. Also, those notes that he would write on documents that he gave her, and she then noticed that some of those were marked classified. As a former prosecutor, when you look at this, and this latest reporting, how significant is it?"

"Erin, in every case there's going to be a point during trial where a trial is won and lost," said Timmons. "I don't know if the former president will testify in Florida. But she might be the key witness. She doesn't have a prior inconsistent statement where she said something happened that didn't. So she makes a much stronger witness. And, on top of that, she's got just damning information."

That information, Timmons added, is "a smoking gun."

"So I think what we're going to see here is when this case goes to trial, if it goes to trial, her testimony, particularly her direct, and more importantly her cross-examination, is going to be the key to whether the former president is convicted," continued Timmons.

