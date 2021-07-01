Infamous Trump adviser Jason Miller launches new social media site GETTR -- and it's already a laughingstock

Child support-evading Trump adviser Jason Miller has finally made good on his promise to launch a right-wing social media platform -- but it's already a laughingstock.
As Politico reports, Miller and his allies on Thursday announced the launch of "GETTR," a social media platform purportedly dedicated to "fighting cancel culture, promoting common sense, defending free speech, challenging social media monopolies, and creating a true marketplace of ideas."
It's unclear at the moment whether former President Donald Trump, who has been infamously banned by Facebook and Twitter for inciting the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol, is going to join the platform, which is also competing with right-wing Twitter alternatives such as Parler and Gab.
Reaction to news about GETTR on Twitter was swift and merciless, as many users took the opportunity to once again slam Miller for setting up a new social media venture while notoriously trying to get out of paying child support.
Additionally, as noted by anti-Trump conservative Christian Vanderbrouk, GETTR appears to have flat-out copied some users' old Twitter feeds, and some posts on the newly founded site date all the way back to 2012.
Check out some reactions below.
As in "GETTR child support claims tossed out of court"? https://t.co/kFASckwJWl— Don Moynihan (@Don Moynihan) 1625159774.0
Wait. The guy who said “Grab ‘em by the pussy” is launching a product called GETTR? You have to be kidding me... https://t.co/Fs8vFH7WOE— Heath Mayo (@Heath Mayo) 1625161126.0
I checked and Parnell has 60 followers on Gettr, but the follower count just adds all his Twitter followers too.— Arieh Kovler (@Arieh Kovler) 1625161295.0
A man accused of sexual assault by two dozen women launches a social media platform called GETTR. https://t.co/VIKkoCHFcQ— Matt Ortega (@Matt Ortega) 1625159978.0
@politico @FirstSquawk You've got to GETTR before you GRABBR by the pussy, is that kind of how they're thinking about that one?— Pythia Capital (@Pythia Capital) 1625159888.0
why does the screencap of the new Trump social media thing show a woman whose top appears to be falling off https://t.co/B2Cg5Merwc— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1625161420.0
Team Trump launches new social media platform. Its name: GETTR … because GRIFTR was already taken. 🗑 https://t.co/8tT5opNIba— Melody speaks gif fluently (@Melody speaks gif fluently) 1625160196.0
@aionyhaust Congrats to whoever already registered the Gettr account under that weird fake name (Cameron Miily?) an… https://t.co/T73MJGO0pf— Drew Harwell (@Drew Harwell) 1625162097.0