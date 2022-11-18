Here are the Republicans heeding Trump’s call to ‘fight’ new DOJ special prosecutor

Shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump's insurrection and Mar-a-Lago documents, the former president went to Fox News Digital to call for Republicans to "fight" the investigation.
"I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump said. "And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) quickly answered the call after Jack Smith was appointed.
"Republicans will need to refuse to appropriate any funding to Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel and defund any part of the DOJ acting on behalf of the Democrat party as a taxpayer-funded campaign arm for the Democrat’s 2024 presidential nominee," Greene said.
Fellow far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) posted, "The corrupt DOJ appoints a special counsel to investigate President Trump the same week he announces a 2024 run. Has there ever been a more politicized and weaponized DOJ in American history?"
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) wrote, "appointing a special counsel to investigate President Trump will continue to politicize the Justice Department, moving its focus even further away from the real threat to the rule of law: President Joe Biden’s role in Hunter’s corrupt enterprises."
But they weren't quickly joined by their peers in the House GOP caucus. A Twitter list of members maintained by the caucus showed they were the only two attacking the DOJ after the appointment.
A similar list maintained by the Senate GOP Caucus didn't show any outrage about the appointment.