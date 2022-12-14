Trump special counsel is 'moving aggressively' — and his congressional allies are in his sights: analyst

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Sara Murray walked through the actions of the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, whom experts say is handling the investigation more aggressively than Robert Mueller when he was conducting the Russia probe years before.

This comes after reports that Justice Department officials are seeking text messages from Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a close ally of Trump who was at the heart of pushing election conspiracy theories to Trump legal officials.

"It sounds like the new special counsel, Jack Smith — he's moving quickly in his investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"He is moving quickly and he's moving aggressively," said Murray. "One of the things my colleague is reporting today is that the Justice Department has tried to access the text messages of Republican Congressman Scott Perry. He's one of the people who bought into the notion that election theory was compromised in 2020. He's texting with [then-White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows at the time."

Perry, Murray pointed out, "was a person who put Donald Trump in touch with Jeffrey Clark, who was a DOJ official who Trump wanted to install at the head of the Justice Department to push the conspiracy claims."

"We don't know whether the DOJ has been able to access these text messages," continued Murray. "But it comes as the Justice Department, through Jack Smith, has taken a number of other steps, including firing off subpoenas to election officials in places like Nevada, New Mexico, Georgia, Wisconsin, and a number of other states, trying to get to the body of any contacts his allies had with officials in the important battleground states from the 2020 election."

