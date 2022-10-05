'No other president has been harassed and persecuted!' Trump delivers angry rant at Hispanic Leadership Conference

During a recent speech at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami, former President Donald Trump lamented the investigations against him, telling the audience that he's likely the most persecuted president ever.

"Just look at how every other president has been treated after they left office," Trump said. "They've been given all the time needed and complete deference when it came to their documents and their papers."

According to Trump, no other president "has been harassed and persecuted like we have."

Trump then regurgitated a claim that former President Barack Obama "moved more than 20 truckloads -- over 33 million pages of papers, classified and unclassified, to a poorly built and totally unsafe former furniture store with no security whatsoever."

But that claim is false. According to a USA Today fact check, the National Archives and Records Administration "gained custody of Obama's documents in 2017, according to the agency's statement. It transferred 30 million unclassified records to a facility in Chicago, and Obama had no say in the process."

During his speech, Trump accused the National Archives of being a "radical left-run agency."

