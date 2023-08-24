Former Georgia DA takes dig at Trump's new racketeering lawyer

Reacting to a report that noted Atlanta attorney Steve Sadow has taken on Donald Trump – who has been indicted on racketeering charges in Fulton County – as a client, a former Georgia district attorney had both good and bad things to say about Trump's latest hire.

As the New York Times noted on Thursday, Sadow does not appear to be a Trump true-believer like many of his attorneys, tweeting about former FBI director James Comey back in 2017 and writing, "While I am not a DT supporter, a true criminal defense attorney would have a field day cross-x Comey-both self-righteous & a CYA showboat."

During an appearance on CNN with host Dana Bash, former DeKalb Couty District Attorney J. Tom Morgan claimed he has more than a passing knowledge about Sadow's legal skills, and called him a "courtroom warrior."

"What do you know about him, and how significant is it that he is now on this case?" Bash asked.

Noting he knows both of Trump's recent legal hires in Georgia very well and has opposed them in court, he quipped to Bash, "Steve Sadow says all his clients are innocent as soon as they pay his retainer."

"I'm not surprised that Mr. Trump changed his strategy," he continued. "Once this case was indicted, from all appearances unless they move this to federal court, he will be tried in a Fulton County courtroom. He's very experienced in Fulton County courtrooms and he has done very well as a defense attorney in Fulton County. It comes as no surprise to those of us in the legal profession in Georgia he would hire Steve to be his attorney."

Watch below or at the link.