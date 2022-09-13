Armed man wearing rainbow wig said he'd restore Trump as 'president king' and 'kill Democrats': police
Police officer holding gun (Shuttershock)

A Pennsylvania Trump supporter has been arrested after he barged into a local Dairy Queen and informed patrons he was working to restore Trump as "president king" while also vowing to "kill Democrats."

TribLive reports that 61-year-old Jan Stawovy of Hempfield, Pennsylvania this week walked into a local Dairy Queen carrying a loaded handgun and started raving about his "undercover" work to "to restore Trump to President King of the United States."

Police say that he also said he would "kill Democrats and liberals," while also claiming that he needed to be in possession of guns to protect himself from drug traffickers.

Local police officers were alerted to Stawovy's presence after a tipster called 911 and told them they'd just seen a man wearing a rainbow clown wig and a yellow safety vest walking into the Dairy Queen with a gun.

READ MORE: Capitol rioter tells judge that he 'broke down crying' after getting home from assaulting a cop

Police Chief T.J. Klobucar told TribLive that his officers "where there within seconds to take control before anything happened."

After taking Stawovy into custody, police subsequently found two more loaded guns in his vehicle.

He has since been charged with carrying firearms without a license, disorderly conduct, and making terroristic threats.

SmartNews