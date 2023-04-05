Trump supporters bitterly complain as elected Republicans absent from anti-indictment protest
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are bitterly complaining that elected Republicans in New York largely stayed away from protest against former President Donald Trump's criminal indictment.

Although scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) dutifully made his way to Manhattan to show his support for the former president, many other high-profile New York Republicans did not join him.

This drew the ire of Gavin Wax, the president of the New York Young Republican Club, shredded New York Republicans such as state party chairman Ed Cox and 2022 gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin for not showing up to show solidarity with the former president.

“It is sad that we have a pretty large New York congressional delegation that has failed to show up," Wax complained. "We’ve seen the party leadership fail to show up. We’ve seen local elected officials from the state Assembly to the state Senate fail to show up."

READ MORE: Maddow details all of the terrible things that are about to hit Trump in the coming weeks

Dutchess County Legislator Ben Geller, one of the few elected Republicans to show up, also faulted his fellow elected officials for not having the former president's back.

"A lot of them put out statements saying that they are disgusted at the politicization of this justice system, but where are they?” he said. “None of them put the word Trump in any of their press statements.”

Trump supporters were significantly outnumbered by counterdemonstrators in New York on Tuesday during Trump's arraignment and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) quickly fled the scene after being loudly heckled during her speech decrying the indictment.


SmartNews Video