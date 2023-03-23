Trump's new 'fundraising grift' shredded by Morning Joe: 'Being handcuffed means more money'
The deadline Donald Trump set for getting arrested for falsifying financial records has come and gone, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out his claims as just another "fundraising grift."

The twice-impeached former president claimed on his Truth Social platform over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday in Manhattan, which has set off days of media speculation and helped funnel $1.5 million into his campaign coffers.

"What do you make of this grifting thing, where Donald Trump, he knew he wasn't going to be charged Tuesday, but he went ahead and did it as a fundraising grift," Scarborough said. "He's raised, well, $1.5 million lying about his pending [indictment]. So why does he want to be handcuffed? He wants to be handcuffed because that means more money."

"I keep talking about the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker approach to American politics, I keep forgetting that this guy has built about five PTL Lands, and yet I'm still surprised by the level of Tammy Faye Bakker in Donald Trump," Scarborough added.

