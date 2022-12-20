Trump biographer walks through all the financial deals that could be revealed in his tax documents

If there's one thing that motivates Donald Trump it's "a big fat bag of money," said biographer Tim O'Brien told a panel of analysts discussing the Ways and Means Committee debating whether to release the ex-president's taxes.

Trump has spent the better part of six years claiming that because he was under audit he couldn't turn over any information about his taxes. It's false. There's no reason any person is prevented from doing anything with their taxes during an audit.

"So it begs the obvious question of why he doesn't want to release his big and beautiful tax returns," O'Brien wondered. "And I think it's a very straightforward set of reasons. And the most minor reason, I think, is he's have never been as charitable as he's claimed to be. I think it will also reveal that his businesses have not been as successful as he's claimed and, therefore, he's not as wealthy as he's claimed. He's lied or descended on both of those points."

He noted that one thing at issue are questions around whether Trump was given cash by foreign governments to buy influence. The House Reform and Oversight Committee revealed that there were a number of guests at Trump's Washington, D.C. hotel at key moments in foreign policy decisions.

"I think the Russia issue remains unresolved," O'Brien continued. "He got money from eastern Europe and eastern European entities when he was a partner in the Trump Soho development. His son-in-law and his former treasury secretary both got billions of dollars from the Saudis, after they left office, for their investment firms. There's an issue as to whether or not Donald Trump took classified information out of the White House with the intent to sell it on the open market after he left the presidency. We know that China -- a major Chinese insurance group and other Chinese interests exerted influence on him and his family, up to and during the early part of his presidency. And the tax returns would offer a window into that. I also think it's unfortunate that we may only get six years of these because I think the years prior to him becoming president involved some of his most significant financial deals. And I think parsing the financial intricacies of those and the identities of people behind him of whom he may owe financial favors remains very important and unanswered."

