Trump's two biggest accomplishments are coming back to haunt his 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump ramps up his bid to become the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee, the former president is facing the prospect that the two biggest accomplishments during his four years in the Oval Office might be too toxic to run on if he makes it to the general election.

According to a report from Politico, the former president's campaign staffers are trying to figure out a way for Trump to talk about his part in overturning Roe v. Wade, by stacking the Supreme Court with extremist conservative judges, to win in the primaries, and then not have it come back to haunt him in the general election where it has already been shown to be detrimental for Republicans based upon the 2020 midterm election results.

Add to that, Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" was a success in getting a vaccine for Covid-19 out to the market, but the government's response to the pandemic -- which included shutting much of the country down -- is a sore spot with his base.

That adds up to trouble for Trump and GOP campaign strategists.

As Politico's Meredith McGraw wrote, "The tension over how and whether or not to lean into vaccines or abortion has been on display since Trump kicked off his presidential campaign," before adding, "But navigating those twin achievements from his time in office could become tricky to handle over the course of a potential primary and general election run. Trump has begun taking steps to try and maneuver that political landscape."

While the abortion issue has proven a major problem for Republicans in general since the Dobbs ruling, anything that points to Trump's role in pushing along the Covid vaccine is a possible nightmare for him alone.

"Distrust of the Covid-19 vaccine — not just the mandates — has been a central theme of far-right broadcasts, including Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' podcast, which regularly features skeptics on the show. Bannon, a former Trump strategist, has called vaccines and vaccine mandates a 'major issue' for Republican voters and Trump’s base. He has warned against Trump leaning into his role promoting the development of the vaccine," the report notes.

You can read more from Politico here.